Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench Tuesday

Gregorius is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Despite going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Monday's win over the Royals, Gregorius will head to the bench following 12 straight starts. In his place, Ronald Torreyes is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.

