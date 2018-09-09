Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Held out Sunday
Gregorius is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees seem intent on easing their shortstop back into action after he missed a couple weeks due to a heel injury. As such, Gregorius will get another day off to rest, allowing Adeiny Hechavarria to make another start at shortstop to replace him.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: To be eased back into games•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Rides pine Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Activated from DL•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Likely to be activated Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Takes batting practice•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: May return next weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...