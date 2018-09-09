Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Held out Sunday

Gregorius is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees seem intent on easing their shortstop back into action after he missed a couple weeks due to a heel injury. As such, Gregorius will get another day off to rest, allowing Adeiny Hechavarria to make another start at shortstop to replace him.

