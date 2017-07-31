Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits bench Monday

Gregorius is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gregorius has started every game since the All-Star break, but he'll hit the bench after two consecutive hitless showings. Ronald Torreyes will move over to shortstop to replace him, allowing Tyler Wade to log a start at the keystone.

