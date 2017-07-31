Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits bench Monday
Gregorius is not in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gregorius has started every game since the All-Star break, but he'll hit the bench after two consecutive hitless showings. Ronald Torreyes will move over to shortstop to replace him, allowing Tyler Wade to log a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches 16th home run•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Pops 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Day off Saturday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits grand slam in loss to Astros•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Rips ninth homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...