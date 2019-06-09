Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits first homer
Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs in an 8-4 loss against the Indians on Saturday.
Playing in just his second game of the season, Gregorius hit his first homer of 2019. He batted only .156 in eight rehab games, but going 4-for-8 with a homer since being activated on June 7 has erased any doubt that Gregorius is ready for action. He should produce plenty in the middle of the Yankees lineup, but owners should expect Gregorius to receive regular off days as he eases back into the lineup.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns from injured list•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains on track for Friday return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be eased back•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: In line for return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could return during road trip•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...