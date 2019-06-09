Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits first homer

Gregorius went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs in an 8-4 loss against the Indians on Saturday.

Playing in just his second game of the season, Gregorius hit his first homer of 2019. He batted only .156 in eight rehab games, but going 4-for-8 with a homer since being activated on June 7 has erased any doubt that Gregorius is ready for action. He should produce plenty in the middle of the Yankees lineup, but owners should expect Gregorius to receive regular off days as he eases back into the lineup.