Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits grand slam

Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs and a grand slam in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Gregorius hit a triple -- his fifth of the year -- off Tyler Duffey in the second inning, and later clubbed a grand slam off reliever Trevor May in the sixth for his 23rd home run of the season. Over his last 15 games Gregorius is hitting .304 with three home runs and 13 RBI while striking out just five times. On the year the 28-year-old is slashing .269/.334/.489 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI, both of which rank in the top five among MLB shortstops.