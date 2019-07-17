Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits late grand slam

Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk in Tuesday's 8-3 win against Tampa Bay.

Gregorius came to the plate with the bases loaded and a one-run lead, and he provided the Yankees with all the insurance runs they would need with one swing. The 29-year-old is 2-for-15 in four games coming out of the All-Star break, but he came through with a clutch at-bat Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories