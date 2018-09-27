Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits on field Thursday

Gregorius (wrist) took batting practice on the field and ran the bases prior to Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius was cleared to resume baseball activities Wednesday after suffering a wrist injury last weekend versus Baltimore. Per Carig, manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal when asked about his shortstop potentially returning to the field this weekend in Boston, so there remains no concrete timetable for Gregorius at this time. Adeiny Hechavarria will once again start at shortstop for Thursday's series finale against the Rays.