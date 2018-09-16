Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits pair of homers

Gregorius was 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Gregorius hit home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Yankees rally from an 8-1 deficit, although they were ultimately unable to complete the comeback. The 28-year-old now has four home runs and nine RBI in his last four games, and has 26 home runs for the season.