Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits sixth home run Sunday

Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Gregorius' excellent display of hitting continued Sunday as he hit his sixth home run of the season. The 28-year-old has now collected at least one hit in six consecutive games, over which he's driven in seven runs. Since the start of the season, Gregorious has played in 20 games and posted a stellar .333/.442/.742 line.