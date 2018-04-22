Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits sixth home run Sunday
Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.
Gregorius' excellent display of hitting continued Sunday as he hit his sixth home run of the season. The 28-year-old has now collected at least one hit in six consecutive games, over which he's driven in seven runs. Since the start of the season, Gregorious has played in 20 games and posted a stellar .333/.442/.742 line.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep twice Monday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches third homer of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Plates eight against Rays•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scores twice in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Batting cleanup Friday•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...