Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers and drives in three

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Saturday's win against Toronto.

Gregorius hit his 22nd homer of the year with a two-run shot in the first inning off of Sean Reid-Foley. He grabbed another RBI late in the game on a sacrifice fly. The shortstop is hitting .292 with four homers and 13 RBI in the month of August.

