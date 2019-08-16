Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers as part of three-hit game

Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Gregorius went deep against Adam Plutko in the fifth inning, launching a solo shot to right field. Despite missing over two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Gregorius has posted a solid .271/.296/.468 slash line with 10 homers and 37 RBI over 213 plate appearances.

