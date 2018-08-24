Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hopeful for quick return
Gregorious (heel) was throwing on the field prior to Friday's game at Baltimore, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Gregorious indicated his heel feels better and is currently planning to resume taking swings Monday. There remains no official timetable for his return, although at this point the 28-year-old seems optimistic to be ready by or shortly after he is eligible to return from the disabled list Aug. 30 against Detroit.
