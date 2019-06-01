Yankees' Didi Gregorius: In line for weekend return

Gregorius (elbow) has a good chance to return to action for the Yankees' upcoming series in Cleveland, which begins next Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Gregorius could return at some point during the Yankees' road trip, which runs Tuesday to Sunday. He appears to be tracking towards the back half of that road trip, but it remains an encouraging sign that he's considered close to a return.

