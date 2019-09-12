Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Knocks home two

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Gregorius tacked on a pair of insurance runs during the eighth inning, tripling to deep center field. The Yankees would ultimately come away with a 10-4 victory in the first matchup of the day. The 29-year-old is slashing .252/.286/.482 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI over 70 games this season with New York.