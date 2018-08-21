Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lands on disabled list

Gregorius was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a left heel contusion.

The shortstop suffered the injury in a collision during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 30 against the Tigers, though no official timeline has been given. Gleyber Torres will likely slide over to shortstop while Gregorius remains out, opening up playing time at second base for Neil Walker. Luke Voit was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.