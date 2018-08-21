Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lands on disabled list
Gregorius was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a left heel contusion.
The shortstop suffered the injury in a collision during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. He'll be eligible to return Aug. 30 against the Tigers, though no official timeline has been given. Gleyber Torres will likely slide over to shortstop while Gregorius remains out, opening up playing time at second base for Neil Walker. Luke Voit was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could require DL stint•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heading for tests on heel•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Exits after collision•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers and drives in three•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Goes deep vs. Texas•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Heads to bench for series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...