Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches 27th homer

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Orioles.

Gregorius kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a two-run blast over the fence in right field. He sits with 55 extra-base hits, 86 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 131 games in 2018. He'll continue to serve as a key cog in New York's offense heading into the postseason.