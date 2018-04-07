Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Launches third homer of season Friday
Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.
His third homer of the season tied things at 3-3 in the eighth inning, sending the game to extra innings, and Gregorius nearly won it in the 11th by scampering home from third base on a wild pitch, only to get called out as Mychal Givens made a spectacular sliding block of home plate as he grabbed Caleb Joseph's relay throw. Gregorius has been the Yankees' best player out of the gate, and overshadowed by his power display has been his improved patience -- he already has six walks through eight games after drawing only 25 free passes all of last year. The 29-year-old is coming off a career-best campaign in 2017, but he may not have reached his ceiling as an offensive player yet.
