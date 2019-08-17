Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lifts 11th homer

Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Gregorius went deep against Zach Plesac as the front half of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, launching a solo shot to right field. The 29-year-old has now homered four times in his last 11 games and despite missing over two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Gregorius holds a solid .265/.290/.469 slash line with 38 RBI over 211 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories