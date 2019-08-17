Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lifts 11th homer
Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-5 win over Cleveland on Saturday.
Gregorius went deep against Zach Plesac as the front half of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, launching a solo shot to right field. The 29-year-old has now homered four times in his last 11 games and despite missing over two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Gregorius holds a solid .265/.290/.469 slash line with 38 RBI over 211 at-bats.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Homers as part of three-hit game•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Gets breather•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Belts solo homer•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Back in at shortstop Sunday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains on bench for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...