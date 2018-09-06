Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Likely to be activated Friday

Manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius (heel) will probably be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius has been out since Aug. 19 with a heel injury. The 28-year-old has been working out on the field for the past couple days with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mariners. Prior to landing on the shelf, Gregorius hit a solid .270/.333/.482 with 22 homers and 10 stolen bases across 118 games.