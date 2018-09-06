Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Likely to be activated Friday
Manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius (heel) will probably be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius has been out since Aug. 19 with a heel injury. The 28-year-old has been working out on the field for the past couple days with no issues, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mariners. Prior to landing on the shelf, Gregorius hit a solid .270/.333/.482 with 22 homers and 10 stolen bases across 118 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Takes batting practice•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: May return next weekend•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could resume running Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Doctor's appointment yields good news•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scheduled to see doctor Monday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hopeful for quick return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...