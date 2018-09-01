Yankees' Didi Gregorius: May return next weekend
Gregorious (heel) is unlikely to return before next weekend's series at Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gregorious was doing work in the batting cage and fielding grounders earlier this week, but apparently needs a bit more time before returning to the Yankees. The 28-year-old progress over the next few days should provide a decent idea of the likelihood of next weekend's return. Friday's acquisition of Adeiny Hechavarria from the Pirates bolsters the Yankees' depth at shortstop in the meantime.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could resume running Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Doctor's appointment yields good news•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scheduled to see doctor Monday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hopeful for quick return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Lands on disabled list•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could require DL stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...