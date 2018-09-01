Yankees' Didi Gregorius: May return next weekend

Gregorious (heel) is unlikely to return before next weekend's series at Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorious was doing work in the batting cage and fielding grounders earlier this week, but apparently needs a bit more time before returning to the Yankees. The 28-year-old progress over the next few days should provide a decent idea of the likelihood of next weekend's return. Friday's acquisition of Adeiny Hechavarria from the Pirates bolsters the Yankees' depth at shortstop in the meantime.