Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moves to IL

The Yankees officially placed Gregorius (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Gregorius isn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until shortly before the All-Star break at the earliest, making him a prime candidate to shift to the 60-day IL if the Yankees want to open up an extra spot on the 40-man roster. At this point in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Gregorius has been throwing from around 90-to-120 feet, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to play shortstop in simulated or minor-league rehab games.

