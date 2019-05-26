Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Manager Aaron Boone said that Gregorius (elbow) will move his rehab assignment from High-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Boone estimated that Gregorius will need "a week or two" of action at Triple-A before the Yankees bring him back from the 60-day injured list, putting the shortstop on track for an early June return. Gregorius has appeared in two games for Tampa, going 0-for-3 while playing seven innings in field Saturday and then homering as part of a two-hit day Sunday while he served as the designated hitter.