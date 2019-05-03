Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Gregorius (elbow) is a few weeks away from a rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius has been progressing very well in his recovery after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-October. The Yankees were previously hoping the 29-year-old would return around the All-Star break in early July, but he currently appears a bit ahead of that schedule.

