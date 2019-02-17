Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Nearing return to full hitting
Gregorius (elbow) hopes to be cleared for full hitting in early March, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The shortstop was cleared to begin a throwing program just last week and has already taken one-handed swings in an attempt to stay in shape while his elbow isn't ready for full swings. However, it seems like Gregorius is hopeful to reach the point of full swings relatively soon. He will be assessed by a doctor in early March, and if all goes as planned, he'll be able to begin a hitting program. As things stand, he appears to still be on track to return before the All-Star break, but a firmer date will come into focus as he progresses further in his rehab program.
