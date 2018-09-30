Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Not in Sunday's lineup

Gregorius is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius started the last two games as he returned from the wrist injury, but will get the day off for the regular season finale. The 28-year-old has a .268/.335/.494 slash line with 27 home runs and 86 RBI for the season. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at shortstop and bat ninth in his absence.