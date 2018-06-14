Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Not starting Thursday

Gregorius is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees are going with a primarily right-handed hitting lineup against lefty Blake Snell, so Gregorius will head to the bench while Ronald Torreyes picks up a start at shortstop in his stead. Gregorius is starting to find a rhythm at the dish after a prolonged slump, as he's hitting a solid .270/.357/.432 across 10 games in June.