Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Friday's lineup

Gregorious is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorious has started the last 27 games at shortstop for the Yankees -- slashing .294/.328/.459 -- but will take a seat against Indians' top prospect Shane Bieber. Tyler Wade will bat ninth and start at shortstop Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories