Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gregorius is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gleyber Torres (core) returned to action at shortstop, with Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu at third base and second base, respectively. The Yankees have glut of quality infielders, but they all should be able to play most days, with LeMahieu capable of handling first base and the designated hitter spot available.