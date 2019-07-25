Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Pair of extra-base hits in win

Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Twins.

Gregorius remained on fire against Minnesota with an RBI double in the second inning, a two-run triple in the fourth and a single in the ninth. Over the last two games, Gregorius has gone 8-for-10 with 10 RBI, upping his season slash line to .293/.319/.489 over 133 at-bats. The 29-year-old has also tallied nine home runs, six doubles and 26 RBI since his return off the injured list.