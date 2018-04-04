Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Plates eight against Rays

Gregorius went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, eight RBI and three runs during Tuesday's 11-4 win over Tamp Bay.

Hitting behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is a cushy gig on paper, and Gregorius certainly cashed in Tuesday. While the shortstop is still a potential decline candidate following his breakout 2017 campaign, his position in the heart of the New York lineup is almost guaranteed to soften the blow -- if there's one at all. Just note that Gregorius hit sixth against lefty J.A. Happ on Opening Day, so there's potential he bats further down the lineup against southpaws.

