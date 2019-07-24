Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Plates seven in five-hit effort

Gregorius went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, seven RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Yankees' 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings.

Mired in a 7-for-46 slump over his prior 12 contests heading into Tuesday, Gregorius busted out in tremendous fashion. He reached base six times on the night and came through with a clutch single in the 10th inning to help guide the Yankees to a thrilling victory. The shortstop is now hitting .281 with 11 extra- base hits in his 32 games since returning from elbow surgery in early June.