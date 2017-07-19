Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Pops 12th homer Tuesday

Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

The 27-year-old has looked good coming out of the All-Star break, hitting .292 (7-for-24) with two homers in six games. Despite spending most of April on the DL, Gregorius is still on pace to top last year's breakout performance in just about every offensive category except stolen bases.