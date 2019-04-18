Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Progressing on schedule

Manager Aaron Boone said Gregorius (elbow) is progressing "as planned," Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Gregorius is working his way back from offseason Tommy John surgery. The shortstop recently made throws around the infield and has built up his throwing distance to 120 feet. There is hope that Gregorius could return around the All-Star break, though a more concrete return date should come into focus as he progresses further along in his rehab.

