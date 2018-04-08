Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Receives breather Sunday
Gregorius is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
It's the first day off of the season for Gregorius, who has been an anchor in the New York lineup through nine games with a .367 average, three home runs and 10 RBI. With Gregorius getting a breather, Ronald Torreyes will step in at shortstop and bat ninth.
