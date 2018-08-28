Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Receives positive news following doctor's appointment

Gregorius (heel) said his doctor's visit went well Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

After being examined by New York's team doctor, Gregorius stated "everything is progressing the way it's supposed to be," and he'll return "sooner rather than later," per Hoch. The 28-year-old shortstop is hopeful to begin running soon, although there remains no clear timetable for his return.

