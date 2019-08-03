Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains on bench for Game 2

Gregorious (finger) remains out of the starting lineup in Game 2 Saturday against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres will slide over to shortstop and Breyvic Valera will start at second base and hit ninth. Gregorious took ground balls after Game 1 of the doubleheader and is available off the bench. The 29-year-old slashed .256/.293/.477 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 12 runs scored in 22 July games.