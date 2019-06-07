Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains on track for Friday return

Gregorius (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Friday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gregorius is set to make his long-awaited 2019 debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-October of last year. The Yankees plan to exercise caution with the 29-year-old shortstop in the early going and plan to sit him down for one game every series. "I don't think I have to tell you guys what a good player he is," stated skipper Aaron Boone. "I think you guys have seen over the last few years what he's meant to our club in so many ways. To get a player like him back is exciting."