Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains out Tuesday

Gregorius (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Seattle.

Gregorius will sit for the second straight contest after leaving Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a right shoulder bruise. According to Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger, manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old could rejoin the lineup Wednesday. The Yankees may still play things safe and hold him out to take advantage of Thursday's scheduled off day to provide some extended rest.

