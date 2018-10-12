Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Requires Tommy John surgery

Gregorius suffered a right elbow injury during the ALDS against the Red Sox and an MRI on Thursday revealed that he will require Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said he anticipates Gregorius returning "at some point during the season," though he added it's "realistic" that the shortstop will be available for the "bulk" of the 2019 campaign, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

It appears as though Gregorius felt the injury occur during Game 1 or 2 of the ALDS in Boston while throwing the ball into the infield after it hit the Green Monster in left field, and played through the injury the rest of the series. Thursday's MRI showed a tear in the UCL and will warrant the dreaded Tommy John surgery, but fortunately, the timetable for rehab is generally a great deal shorter for position players as opposed to pitchers. That will make it possible for Gregorius to return to the field next year, though Boone added that a concrete timetable is unknown at this point in time. Gregorius is expected to undergo surgery next week.