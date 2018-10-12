Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Requires Tommy John surgery
Gregorius suffered a right elbow injury during the ALDS against the Red Sox and an MRI on Thursday revealed that he will require Tommy John surgery. Manager Aaron Boone said he anticipates Gregorius returning "at some point during the season," though he added it's "realistic" that the shortstop will be available for the "bulk" of the 2019 campaign, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Gregorius felt the injury occur during Game 1 or 2 of the ALDS in Boston while throwing the ball into the infield after it hit the Green Monster in left field, and played through the injury the rest of the series. Thursday's MRI showed a tear in the UCL and will warrant the dreaded Tommy John surgery, but fortunately, the timetable for rehab is generally a great deal shorter for position players as opposed to pitchers. That will make it possible for Gregorius to return to the field next year, though Boone added that a concrete timetable is unknown at this point in time. Gregorius is expected to undergo surgery next week.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Hits on field Thursday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Cleared to resume baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be re-evaluated Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expects to return before season's end•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...