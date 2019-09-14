Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Rest day Saturday

Gregorius is not in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

He is hitting .225/.311/.550 with three home runs, four strikeouts and five walks in 40 at-bats this month. Thairo Estrada starts at second base while Gleyber Torres starts at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories