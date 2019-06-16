Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Resting Sunday

Gregorius is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees are still easing Gregorius along slowly following his return from Tommy John surgery earlier this month, so he'll sit for the third time in nine contests. With Gregorius taking a seat, Gleyber Torres will shift over to shortstop while Gio Urshela enters the starting nine at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories