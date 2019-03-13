Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Resumes two-handed swinging
Gregorius (elbow) has been cleared to take non-contact full swings with a regular bat and hopes to begin tee work at the end of March, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of October with the intention of returning before the All-Star break. The shortstop began his throwing program in the beginning of February, but needed a positive confirmation from a doctor to begin swinging. Until Gregorius returns to the lineup, Troy Tulowitzki will be the Yankees' primary shortstop.
