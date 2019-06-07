Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns from injured list
Gregorius (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Gregorius will wind up making a fairly quick return from October Tommy John surgery. He hit just .156 in eight rehab games but was nevertheless deemed ready to go. He's expected to be the Yankees' primary shortstop going forward but will require frequent off days early on as he eases back into a regular role. Thairo Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Troy Tulowitzki (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.
More News
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Remains on track for Friday return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Will be eased back•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: In line for return•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Could return during road trip•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Expected to return early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...