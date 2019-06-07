Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns from injured list

Gregorius (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Gregorius will wind up making a fairly quick return from October Tommy John surgery. He hit just .156 in eight rehab games but was nevertheless deemed ready to go. He's expected to be the Yankees' primary shortstop going forward but will require frequent off days early on as he eases back into a regular role. Thairo Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, while Troy Tulowitzki (calf) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.

