Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Returns to lineup

Gregorius (wrist) is back in the lineup Friday against Boston, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius suffered a wrist injury Saturday when sliding into home plate which looked to be potentially season-threatening, but he's made good progress over the last few days and will wind up having missed just five games. He'll bat sixth and play shortstop against the Red Sox.

