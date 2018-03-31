Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Scores twice in Friday's win

Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

He nearly scored a third run but got gunned down at home on a grounder to third baseman Yangervis Solarte after leading off the second inning with a triple. Gregorius put together a career-best .796 OPS in 2017 and has rapped out more than 50 extra-base hits in each of the last two seasons, but at 28 years old we may not have seen his ceiling yet as a hitter.