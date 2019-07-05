Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Seven-game hitting streak

Gregorius went 1-for-5 and was caught stealing Thursday in the Yankees' 8-4 loss to the Rays in 10 innings.

Gregorius didn't exactly turn in a banner day at the plate, but his bunt single in the fourth inning was enough to extend his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, Gregorius has gone 14-for-32 with three home runs, 10 runs, six RBI and a steal. The shortstop clearly hasn't been affected at the dish after returning in June following an extended recovery from Tommy John surgery.