Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Should avoid IL stint

Gregorius (finger) may be available off the bench Saturday and should avoid a stint on the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He is sitting in favor of Breyvic Valera for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader due to his strained finger, but it's possible we will see him appear off the bench. At the very least, it sounds like Gregorius is just day-to-day.

