Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Sits again Wednesday

Gregorius (shoulder) remains on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Gregorius has been out of action with a bone bruise since getting hit by a pitch in the shoulder Sunday. He tested his shoulder prior to Tuesday's game but will evidently need at least one more day to rest. He'll wind up getting at least two more days off, as the Yankees will travel Thursday before hosting Oakland on Friday. Tyler Wade starts at shortstop in his absence.

