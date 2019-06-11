Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Sits for nightcap

Gregorius is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gregorius went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in the afternoon contest. He won't be asked to play two games in one day so soon after returning from Tommy John surgery. Gleyber Torres slides over to shortstop in his absence.