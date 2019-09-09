Yankees' Didi Gregorius: Sitting for series finale

Gregorius is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Gregorius has started the past five games for the Yankees, going 4-for-21 (.190) with a home run, a pair of doubles and three RBI during that stretch. Gleyber Torres is starting at shortstop in place of Gregorius in this one, with DJ LeMahieu covering second base and Gio Urshela starting at the hot corner.